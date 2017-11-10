Greg Clark steps down as leader of the Alberta Party

The leader of the fledgling Alberta Party has tendered his resignation, triggering a leadership race.

Clark, who was elected leader of the centrist Alberta political party in 2013, said a leadership contest is the best way to reinvigorate the party.

“I have made a decision on what I believe is the best path forward for the party and most importantly for the province. We must jump-start the Alberta Party by selling memberships, raising money and raising our profile by debating different visions for the future of our province,” said Clark, in a prepared release.

Clark went on to say that he’s committed to running again in Calgary-Elbow for the Alberta Party in 2019.

Clark delivered his resignation to the Alberta Party Provincial Board of Directors on Wednesday.

“We thank Greg for the action he has taken to open the doors to the Alberta Party and to invite all Albertans to join us for a conversation about the future of our province. The Alberta Party would not be where it is today without Greg’s leadership and we thank him for having been an outstanding MLA and representative of our Party in the Legislature,” said Party President Pat Cochrane, in a prepared release.

Recently, the Alberta Party doubled its numbers in the Alberta legislature with the defection of MLA Karen McPherson from the Alberta NDP.