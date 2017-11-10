Votier's Flat area of Fish Creek Park re-opened following bear sightings
The bear was relocated by Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks said they’ve reopened a portion of Fish Creek Park that was closed Thursday due to a bear sighting.
According to Alberta Parks, a black bear was spotted in a day-use area Votier’s Flat, located south of Canyon Meadows Drive and east of Macleod Trail.
Alberta Parks posted on Facebook about the bear sighting on Nov. 7, and said the area would remain closed “until further notice.”
On Friday, Alberta Parks took to Facebook again to say the closure had been lifted.
“The Bear Closure has been lifted for Votier’s Flats at Fish Creek Provincial Park. The bear has been safely removed from the area and relocated,” read their post.
Photos of the bear were shared in the comment section of the original Alberta Park’s closure notice on Facebook.
