Ex-Calgary Stampeder charged with murder in wife’s death

A former Calgary Stampeders player sliced his wife’s neck and then crawled on the ground outside their rented condominium before flagging down a police officer, Utah prosecutors said in murder charges filed Monday.

The bloody scene in the ski town of Park City indicated that Keri “KC’’ McClanahan, 28, put up a desperate struggle before she was killed, charging documents state.

Police found her husband, football player Anthony D. McClanahan, 46, covered in blood and crawling on his stomach outside early in the morning of Nov. 2.

He lifted himself up just enough to flag down a police officer, then dropped back down and began convulsing, his arms making a “snow angel motion,’’ the officer on scene told prosecutors.

Anthony McClanahan was treated for minor injuries and originally told officers he and his wife and baby had been attacked.

Investigators, though, found no evidence of anyone else going into the building or of a baby at the Park Regency.

Originally from Bakersfield, California, McClanahan played four years with the Calgary Stampeders in the mid-1990s after a collegiate career at Washington State University.

His wife’s body was found in the condominium he had rented after someone else at the building called 911, saying they’d seen him crawling low to the ground through the hallways and calling for help.