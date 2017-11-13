News / Calgary

French skier dies during training at Alberta resort

World Cup regular David Poisson was training at Nakiska on Monday

(FILES) This file photo taken on February 9, 2013 shows France's David Poisson holding his bronze medal during the medal ceremony after the men's downhill event of the 2013 Ski World Championships in Schladming, Austria. Skier David Poisson, 35, a World Championship bronze medalist in 2013, died on November 13, 2017 after a crash during a downhill training at the Canadian Nakiska Station, announced the French Ski Federation (FFS). / AFP PHOTO / Olivier MORINOLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images

OLIVIER MORIN / AFP

A well-known French downhill skier died during training at the Nakiska Ski Area on Monday, resort officials have confirmed.

The French Ski Federation said in a statement that David Poisson, a former medallist at the world championships, was training at Nakiska for upcoming World Cup races in North America but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

A spokesperson for Nakiska told Metro athletes often train at the ski resort during the week and the area was closed to the public when the accident happened.

“Our thoughts and our prayers go out to the individual’s family in France,” said Matt Mosteller with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies. “We can't fathom what they're feeling or going through, but we just want them to know we care.”

Kananaskis RCMP are investigating.

France's sports minister, Laura Flessel, said on Twitter Poisson died 'during a fall' while training in Canada.

'I extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones,' she wrote.

Poisson, a 35-year-old racer with a broad smile nicknamed "Caillou" ("small stone"), was a popular figure on the World Cup circuit.

He won the downhill bronze medal at the 2013 worlds.

