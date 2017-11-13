French skier dies during training at Alberta resort

A well-known French downhill skier died during training at the Nakiska Ski Area on Monday, resort officials have confirmed.

The French Ski Federation said in a statement that David Poisson, a former medallist at the world championships, was training at Nakiska for upcoming World Cup races in North America but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

A spokesperson for Nakiska told Metro athletes often train at the ski resort during the week and the area was closed to the public when the accident happened.

“Our thoughts and our prayers go out to the individual’s family in France,” said Matt Mosteller with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies. “We can't fathom what they're feeling or going through, but we just want them to know we care.”

Kananaskis RCMP are investigating.

France's sports minister, Laura Flessel, said on Twitter Poisson died 'during a fall' while training in Canada.

'I extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones,' she wrote.

Poisson, a 35-year-old racer with a broad smile nicknamed "Caillou" ("small stone"), was a popular figure on the World Cup circuit.