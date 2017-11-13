Man steals $40,000 Rolex from Calgary jewelry store
Police say the suspect ran out of the store while trying on the pricy watch
Calgary police are on the lookout for a man wearing some serious bling on his wrist.
Accoridng to police, a man made off with a Rolex watch valued at $43,700 after asking to try it on.
The theft happened at the Birks Jewelry Store in TD Square Mall in the 300 block of 7 Avenue SW.
The suspect is believed to be of Arabic descent, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5'9" tall, with a slim build. He has curly hair and a beard.
He was wearing an electric blue suit and a blue check tie.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers annonymously at 1-800-222-8477.