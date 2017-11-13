News / Calgary

Man steals $40,000 Rolex from Calgary jewelry store

Police say the suspect ran out of the store while trying on the pricy watch

Calgary Police say this man made off with the watch on Monday afternoon, around 4:40 p.m.

Calgary police are on the lookout for a man wearing some serious bling on his wrist.

Accoridng to police, a man made off with a Rolex watch valued at $43,700 after asking to try it on.

The theft happened at the Birks Jewelry Store in TD Square Mall in the 300 block of 7 Avenue SW.

The suspect is believed to be of Arabic descent, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5'9" tall, with a slim build. He has curly hair and a beard.

He was wearing an electric blue suit and a blue check tie.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers annonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

