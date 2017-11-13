Man steals $40,000 Rolex from Calgary jewelry store

Calgary police are on the lookout for a man wearing some serious bling on his wrist.

Accoridng to police, a man made off with a Rolex watch valued at $43,700 after asking to try it on.

The theft happened at the Birks Jewelry Store in TD Square Mall in the 300 block of 7 Avenue SW.

The suspect is believed to be of Arabic descent, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5'9" tall, with a slim build. He has curly hair and a beard.

He was wearing an electric blue suit and a blue check tie.