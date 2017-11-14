Alleged poppy box thief charged by Calgary police

Calgary police have charged a 29-year-old man with theft after he allegedly stole several poppy boxes from Calgary businesses.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said Jesse Rodichuk of Calgary has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.

On Nov. 9, police were called to a gas station in the northwest after staff noticed the store's Poppy Fund donation box was missing.

As officers were investigating, another nearby business said its poppy box had also been stolen.

Police said CCTV footage provided gave them a suspect description.

Later that day, another poppy box theft was reported at a gas station on Centre Street N and staff described a suspect matching the description from the previous incidents.

Police were able to track down the suspect, who witnesses said had left on a Calgary Transit bus, and stop the bus to arrest him without incident.