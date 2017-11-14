News / Calgary

Campaign urges Albertans to test for radon

Radon gas is the second most frequent cause of lung cancer after cigarette smoking

Researchers Fintan Stanley and Aaron Goodarzi examine cells for radon damage in their University of Calgary lab.

Elizabeth Cameron / For Metro

Researchers from the University of Calgary (U of C) are launching a province-wide campaign to encourage Albertans to have their homes tested for radon gas – the second most frequent cause of lung cancer after cigarette smoking, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The natural, colourless and odourless gas permeates through soil towards low pressure areas, such as basements.

A study of more than 2,300 homes in Calgary published earlier this year by the U of C revealed one in eight residences exceeded Health Canada’s acceptable radon levels.

Lead researcher Aaron Goodarzi, an assistant professor in the biochemistry and molecular biology and oncology departments at the U of C, said it’s best to test for radon in the winter.

“From now to April (is) the ideal time to test your home,” he said. “That’s when we spend more time inside, and due to the cold our homes are sealed up tight – the perfect conditions for radon exposure,” he said.

To learn more about the campaign visit www.evictradon.ca.

