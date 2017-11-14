Century-old watercolour found in Calgary could fetch $175K

Canvassing the country in search of art, a local appraiser had a brush with its most valuable collectible right here in Calgary.

Consignor Canadian Fine Art Auctioneers and Appraisers set out to valuate art brought in by members of the public in a 10 city, cross-Canada tour earlier this summer.

When they were in Calgary, they discovered a 1911 Emily Carr watercolour painting - European Street Scene - created during Carr’s art training in France. The estimated auction value for this painting is between $150,000 and $175,000.

The painting will be auctioned off Nov. 23 at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto.

Four other notable pieces were found during Consignor’s art-trek across Canada.

• Lawren Harris, Lake Superior, a rare pencil sketch and the preparatory work for one of his most renowned canvases Lake Superior, which currently hangs in the Thomson collection in the Art Gallery of Ontario. The sketch, once owned by his wife Bess Harris, has an auction estimate valued at $20,000 - $30,000; however, its rarity and significance as the precursor to a major canvas could challenge the record for a pencil sketch by the Group of Seven artist. Found in British Columbia

• A.J. Casson, Bridge Over Humber River, one of the first outdoor sketches by the artist (auction estimate $20,000 - $30,000), found in British Columbia

• Mary Pratt, Baking Bread, celebrated East Coast painter ($30,000 - $40,000)