Rocky View resident charged with endangering dog

A photo of a dog tethered to a flatbed trailer being pulled through Calgary has resulted in charges.

According to the Calgary Humane Society, the photo in question began circulating on social media on Oct. 28. The photo prompted a joint investigation by the Calgary Police Service (CPS), with support from the Calgary Humane Society (CHS) and Rocky View County.

In a news release on Tuesday, the CHS said that on Nov. 11, the dog’s owner, Volodymyr Irodenko of Rocky View was charged under municipal, provincial and federal legislation for offenses ranging from causing an animal to be in distress, to transporting an animal outside the cab of a vehicle.

Brad Nichols, Senior Manager of Animal Cruelty Investigations said transporting dogs in the beds of trucks can be incredibly dangerous to dogs due to things like exposure to extreme weather and the risk of falling.

“This offense is aggravated by the manner in which the dog was being transported, on a flatbed with no side rails to keep him on the trailer,” he said.