Alberta government proposes significant changes to School Act

After nearly three decades of few changes to the province’s School Act, the government tabled a slew of proposed amendments Wednesday.

According to the Alberta government, Bill 28, School Amendment Act, would ensure “students and communities benefit from more consistent and clear rules” in the education system.

When reading the amendments in the legislature, education minister David Eggen said the amendments would strengthen the education system by building on “positive existing policies.”

“The School Act has served Alberta students well for almost three decades and we’re confident as a result of these amendments that it will continue to do so,” he said.

Changes include a new universal age of entry established as students being five-years-old by Dec. 31 for all students entering kindergarten.

The province said they’ll also be amending the Education Service Agreements (ESAs)—which currently vary across the province—between school boards and First Nations, Métis and Inuit allowing FNMI to attend provincial schools so that specific standards are established.

Mary Martin, president of the Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA), said they’re pleased to see input provided by school boards in the School Actengagement sessions in September reflected in there proposed changes.

“The establishment of a common age of entry for students entering kindergarten, the introduction of standard requirements for Education Service Agreements and the removal of the school transportation distance eligibility limit are all examples of ways in which these amendments will provide greater certainty and consistency across the province,” she said.

A change that hits home to Calgary—where transportation continues to be a contentious subject for Calgary Board of Education families— will be changed to the 2.4-kilometer walk-limit currently in the act which defines the distance students must live from their designated school in order to be eligible to receive transportation

This 2.4 km reference and how it’s calculated would be removed from the School Act prior to next school year, and updated eligibility—which has yet to be determined—would be incorporated into the School Transportation Regulations.

In relationship to transportation, the act would also be amended to include school transportation cooperative agreements in which the minister would be able to direct publicly-funded school boards in a given area “where reasonable to do so” to share transportation resources in order to eliminate duplicate service and increase service levels.

“Students may benefit from the minister having an increased ability to examine and address situations where a cooperative transportation model may be beneficial,” said Alberta Education.

A major change will be proposed in relation to professional practice standards for principals, superintendent, and certificate holding central office staff.

Currently, Alberta Education said teachers are expected to meet professional practice standards set in the Teacher Quality Standard and are certified by the minister of education via a registrar—but no similar construct exists for principals and superintendents.

The amendments, if passed, would come into effect Sept. 1, 2019, and would allow the minister to require specific certification for principals and superintendents—meaning they may have to take a course to qualify.

Individuals who are already principals and superintendents would not have to do this, as the previous rules would be grandfathered for them.

“Our schools, classrooms, and teaching practices have changed significantly over the past 20 years. Updated practice standards will ensure that teachers have clear, consistent and modern benchmarks to guide their practice and inform their professional growth,” said Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teacher’s Association.

Another big proposed amendment is revising the process for establishing separate school districts by providing more opportunity for public input by requiring notice to the public school board and community of their intention to establish. Further, it would require a community information meeting and a clarification of the process used for an establishment vote.

Despite many having them on their own accord, the amendments would also require all school boards to develops and implement a trustee code of conduct—with mandatory elements set by the minister that has not yet been established.

“We look forward to working with the Government to understand the details and timelines of the proposed amendments to the School Act and how these changes will impact all Calgary students and families,” said the CBE board and administration in a joint statement.

In Edmonton, the sentiment was similar.