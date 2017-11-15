Calgary costume shop shuts down amid construction and economy

Calgary’s costume community just lost a bit of colour: after three decades Chuckles is closing down.

Located just across from Chinook Mall, Chuckles ownership passed to Dave and Bernadette Fletcher, a former IT consultant and dental assistant, about 15 years ago.

They rode the ups and downs of the economy, but when construction moved in last year to widen the sidewalks and create the Chinook LRT pedestrian bridge, it dug deep into Chuckles profits. What used to be a simply crosswalk away turned into a 10-minute trek to reach the store.

Construction prevented people from easily reaching Chuckles, and coupled with a weak economy, business dropped about 50 percent around Halloween.

“It knocked us down at pretty much our busiest time,” said Fletcher.

This year’s Halloween saw no significant improvement in business.

The family business finally decided to shutter its doors for good. It was a hard decision to reach, after years of fun.

“It’s been fantastic,” said Fletcher. “We’ve had lots of fun meeting customers, having regulars come back in. It’s been a great job. It’s a great atmosphere. You look at the malls too and they’re a lot quieter than they used to be, so I think people are choosing to shop online a lot more. It’s sad, and a lot of our regulars still come in, but with the economy and online shopping, I’m not sure how retail’s going to do in the future.”

Fletcher is still holding out hope that someone will buy the business. For now, it will remain open until the end of March.

Their Facebook page is flooding with sad messages about how much the business meant to the community, from customers who loved the friendly staff, to one mother who messaged them at 1 a.m., received a quick response back and soon got a Halo costume for her son.

“We’ve got big sales going on, so we encourage people to come in and take advantage of the last little bit of Chuckles,” she said.

Metro reached out to the City of Calgary for an update to the construction, but a representative was not available by our deadline.