Calgary has forgiven $300K in unusually high Enmax water bills

Like drops from a leaky tap, the cost of forgiving high water bills is starting to add up for the City of Calgary.

Since Oct. 1, Calgary has forgiven about 500 customers a total of approximately $300,000 on their water bills, according to city numbers provided to Metro.

The credits given to customers result in a loss of revenue for the city's water department.

Under the city's new policy, any resident who has an unexplained one-month jump in their water bill – that's more than three times the regular amount – is entitled to have their bill reduced to an average amount.

"The approach we have taken is to balance fairness and equity for all customers, compassion for those experiencing abnormally high bills, and the need to continue to work together to conserve water as a precious resource," said city spokeswoman Donna Sinclair.

Metro previously reported on Verginia Ghobrial-Said, who received a water bill for $4,070.44 in May. She was later able to have this amount reduced under the new program.

A possible solution to the problem is still months away. Although the city auditor recently completed an audit on water services, the matter of unusually high bills only came to light around the same time that audit was being completed.

As council was receiving the auditor's report on Monday, Coun. Shane Keating questioned why the problems were mentioned in the auditor's report, but not addressed.

"It doesn’t address the obvious question about what we’re going to do with these bills that are fluctuating at extreme rates and how we’re going to fix them," said Keating.