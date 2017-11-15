Calgary hunting for more ways to get shoppers back to 17 Avenue

Business owners on 17 Avenue are feeling a bit better this week now that road construction has wrapped up for the winter.

The work, while necessary, has caused some contention between business owners and the city because of the impact is has had on traffic in the area.

The city has already helped with several initiatives, including back-alley barbecues, public art, and gift card giveaways on local radio stations.

Now the city, in collaboration with two of the Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) along 17 Avenue, are planning another event to get shoppers and diners back to the Red Mile.

Jessica Bell, spokeswoman with the city's transportation department, said after brainstorming with the Victoria Park BIA and the 17 Avenue BIA to host a scavenger hunt.

"Right now we're focusing on the area that as under construction this year," said Bell.

Teams of up to four people can register to take part in the event, planned for the afternoon of November 25.

Megan Irvine, marketing and communications manager with the Victoria Park BIA, said the hunt has more of an amazing race feel, as participants will navigate the area while completing challenges.

"The idea is that participants will go to businesses through clues, and each clue will lead you to the next business. And once there they have to complete a challenge."

She said restaurants might serve up an appetizer that needs to be eaten, while a fitness centre might challenge you to do pushups – or even worse – burpees.

The format ensures that any business that wants to participate can take part.

"We wanted to make sure it was beneficial to more than just one business on 17 ave," said Irvine. "If we had a celebration party at a restaurant, only one business would see benefit to that."

Everything is family friendly and the event will be held on a Saturday afternoon.

So far Irvine knows of 10 businesses that are planning to take part. Citizens who want to take part are encouraged to register online, but all will be accommodated.