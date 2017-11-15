Calgary Police Homicide Unit kept busy with two deaths on Wednesday

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit was busy on Wednesday, first dealing with a violent assault that left a teenager dead and later the discovery of a man’s body in a northeast home.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Maddock Drive NE in the early hours of Nov. 15 and found a 15-year-old male suffering from stab wounds.

Calgary EMS told Metro the teenager was transported to hospital in critical condition but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An unidentified suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to police. An autopsy on the victim took place on Wednesday.

Police later confirmed the residence where the altercation happened is the same location that a 24-year-old man was fatally assaulted in May 2016.

Later on Wednesday, CPS officers were called to a residence in Forest Lawn just after 12 p.m. after a man was reported to be in medical distress and found a man dead inside the home – but not before officers encountered a cloud of pepper spray.

CPS said two children and two adult females in the home were affected the pepper spray and one of the women, suffering from unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Deibi Francisco Monterroso Salazar, who also goes by David, is being sought by police in connection with the man’s death.

Police said the incident was likely a domestic one.

The 29-year-old suspect is described as hispanic, 140 pounds and approximately 5’8” tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ernest Kupseh lives around the corner from where the teenager was stabbed but said he was asleep when the altercation happened.

"We didn't even know until we got up and saw all the yellow tape," Kupseh told Metro. "It's sad."

He's lived in the area for a while and said there are a lot of kids in the neighbourhood.

"The community is a great community – it's just we have a couple of knot-heads in the area that shouldn't be there," Kupseh said.