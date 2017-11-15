Calgary's Decidedly Jazz reaches terminal velocity

Decidedly Jazz Danceworks is going a little raw and untamed with their newest show, Velocity.

The company has handed the reins to their seven company dancers, who each contributed ideas and choreography to the show.

“Normally we’re working under one artistic director and their vision, but this is a bit different,” explained performer Kaleb Tekeste.

“I mean, Catherine (Hayward) is the artistic director for the show, but we all created our own piece. It has a lot of variety, a lot of different voices and it’s surprising to see what’s coming out of all of us.”

Tekeste brought to the table his own version of the classic Dr. Frankenstein story. The monster still turns on his maker, but with a much jazzier take.

Hayward herself constructed four smaller pieces, which are interspersed through the show. Each is set to a single instrument, with a different animal inspiration.

When the bass kicks in, giant bass strings are strung across the stage and dancers move through them like a spider web.

The drums start and the dancers forearms' are adorned with cymbals, like shields. Inspired by snakelike movements, the dance plays out as a sensual battle.

Tekeste gets the trumpet solo.

“The trumpet comes to life and ultimately kills him,” explained Hayward.

The finale ends with a group of birds, focusing on a struggling bird (who expresses himself with tap shoes) who ultimately manages to join the rest of the flock.

“You find as a dancer waiting in the wings you really have to switch gears for each piece,” said Hayward. “They’re coming from a completely different place. As a performer, you’re taking that moment back there to go, 'OK, how can I get under this person’s skin and really bring this idea to life.' Then, five minutes later, you’re on a new idea.”

For new and familiar audiences alike, it’s a vision of the future of Decidedly Jazz, and how far the dancers can push themselves when left to their own machinations.