Calgary Zoo peacock makes daring escape— into the lion enclosure

CALGARY — One of the Calgary Zoo's seven brightly plumed peacocks is dead after it flew into the lion enclosure and was eaten during a pre-winter roundup of the birds.

The zoo says the peacock died last Thursday as the free-range birds — all males — were being taken to their cold-weather quarters.

Spokeswoman Trish Exton-Parder says it unexpectedly took wing and flew higher and faster than staff had assumed it could.

She says it landed quite some distance away in the lion compound, where one of two male lions launched an attack.

Keepers who tracked the bird's flight later discovered feathers in the pen, indicating it had been eaten.

Exton-Parder says the other six peacocks are safely in their holding pen.

"It was very shocking for the animal care team," said Exton-Parder. "It was something that was a completely random situation."