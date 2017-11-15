Dangerous carbon monoxide levels result in evacuation of Royal Oak multi-residence

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) evacuated a condo building in Royal Oak on Wednesday morning after they discovered dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in the building.

According to a news release from the CFD, they were called to the building in the 8800 block of Royal Birch Boulevard NW for the activation of CO alarms.

When fire crews arrived at the building and deployed their own detectors throughout the building, they found CO levels ranging from 50 parts per million (ppm) in some suites, and up to 400 ppm just outside the boiler room.

Firefighter immediately activated the building’s fire alarm system to evacuate the building. They proceeded to go door to door to ensure everybody had safely exited.

According to the CFD, less than 50 people were temporarily displaced as many had already left for the day.

ATCO Gas was called to the scene and Calgary Transit was able to provide multiple transit buses to provide temporary shelter for those evacuated.

Fire crews began ventilation of the building, and along with ATCO, they investigated the cause of the CO build up.

It was discovered that fresh air intake units on the roof of the building were obstructed by ice. The ice was cleared and ventilation of the building continued.

The fresh air intakes were specifically for the heating system used to heat the hallways of the building, not the individual suites which are all heated by hot water.

Further, it was determined that CO had entered the suites from the hallway.