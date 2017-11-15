Education key during family violence prevention month

This month is Family Violence Prevention month, and those working to help those experiencing family violence want you to know there are things you can do to help.

And, with domestic violence calls up 34 per cent in Calgary in 2017 compared to the five-year average, Kim Ruse, executive director of the Calgary Emergency Women’s Shelter and co-chair of the Calgary Domestic Violence Collective (CDVC) said her message to victims of domestic violence is that there's help available.

“There are many agencies and supports trained in this area who can help people find safety in their lives,” she said.

One goal for this month is to open up the conversation about family violence.

“By talking about it more openly we’re working towards eliminating stigma and shame,” she said.

Ruse said if you want to help prevent family violence people can: educate themselves about what family violence is and how to recognize and respond to it, as well as volunteering for CDVC agencies.