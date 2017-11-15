Inglewood sighs with relief: Calgary announces Zoo Bridge opening soon

One of Calgary's oldest river crossings will soon re-open – instead this time, the revamped bridge will be equipped to carry much more than a street car, or horse and buggy.

On Wednesday, the City of Calgary posted an update on when the Zoo Road, 12 Street Bridge SE and Baines Bridge are on schedule to open.

On Dec. 10, weather permitting, the city will open up the highly-anticipated connection between Inglewood, Memorial Drive and St. Patrick's Island.

The new bridge spanning the island and Calgary's oldest neighbourhood began construction in spring 2016. The 100-year-old bridge was lifted out of place with a crane over the summer when engineers found it had deteriorated faster than expected.

The lift took more than one try, as initially, the bridge turned out to be heavier than expected.