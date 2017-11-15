PayPal ordered to disclose business account information to Canada Revenue Agency

CALGARY — Online payments company PayPal has been ordered to hand over information about its Canadian business account holders to the Canada Revenue Agency.

PayPal says on its website it has been served with a Federal Court order to disclose information within 45 days to the Canadian tax-collecting agency identifying account holders and describing the amount and number of payments sent or received between Jan. 1, 2014, and last Friday.

CRA spokesman Patrick Samson says the agency has requested the information to ensure that these individuals and corporations comply with their tax obligations under the Income Tax Act.

He says it's part of a stepped up campaign to use third-party data to detect unreported economic activity and identify individuals and businesses that do not file tax returns.

PayPal says it has notified the account holders, adding the order applies even if the business account has been closed.