'Let's try to make this better:' Calgary police commission get fresh perspective

Meet Coun. Jyoti Gondek, the Calgary Police Commission's (CPC) newest council-elected member.

She'll be taking over for outgoing Coun. Richard Pootmans and joining Coun. Ward Sutherland as the city council representatives on the CPC board.

It's been a tumultuous year for Calgary police. The service's reputation was battled out in headlines, alleging the service had issues with bullying and harassment.

These issues brought forward at the Calgary Police Commission meetings by members, including one who issued her resignation on the floor in front of the volunteer board and police chief, spurred a process to help right the force's course.

"I don't bring any baggage," said Gondek. "I bring a completely fresh perspective to this and it's not foreign territory to me."

Gondek's resume includes an undergraduate degree in criminology and she's been a sociologist her whole life. She's ready to look through a people-first lens instead of policy perspective when it comes to the force's culture shift.

"I will work hard to ensure I understand that file and I have a background that allows me to come in and have an informed perspective," she said. "The fact that we're a citizen oversight committee means we have to be in tune with the citizen sentiment."

She said right out of the gate her focus will be bridging the gap between citizen understanding of Calgary's police force and demystifying its inner workings for the public, while also helping the force build a perspective to look outside the force and understand citizen concerns.

"If someone points out there's something wrong or could be better, it's not a criticism," said Gondek. "It's a constructive way of saying let's try to make this better."

Currently, CPS is working on their top priority to help heal the perception of cultural issues: they've introduced an independent workplace conflict advisor and opted into the City of Calgary’s Whistleblower program.

"We've spent a lot of time over the last year on the commission working with Calgary Police Service on diversity issues and gender diversity issues," said Brian Thiessen, chair of the CPC. "It speaks for itself, but it's important to walk the walk when you're the police commission."

Thiessen said while Gondek hasn't attended her first CPC meeting, he's met with her and said she was a great candidate on paper, but even more impressive in person.

"She's a well-spoken, thoughtful person," said Thiessen. "I can say I was absolutely blown away."

He said CPS has worked hard over the last year on the commission's seven-point plan to shift human resources practices, policies and perceptions within the force.