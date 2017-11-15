Police seek missing 30-year-old Calgary woman

Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Samarjit Kaur Minhas, 30, who goes by Seema, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Coral Springs.

She has nott been seen or heard from since, and both police and her family are worried about her wellbeing.

She is 5'10" with a slim build, brown eyes, and brown and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater and black leggings.

She may be using a cane, according to police.

Minhas may also be driving a white 2017 Kia Sportage with an Alberta plate E01740.