Police seek missing 30-year-old Calgary woman
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samarjit "Seema" Minhas is asked to call police
Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Samarjit Kaur Minhas, 30, who goes by Seema, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Coral Springs.
She has nott been seen or heard from since, and both police and her family are worried about her wellbeing.
She is 5'10" with a slim build, brown eyes, and brown and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater and black leggings.
She may be using a cane, according to police.
Minhas may also be driving a white 2017 Kia Sportage with an Alberta plate E01740.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers Annonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
