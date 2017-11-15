News / Calgary

Police seek missing 30-year-old Calgary woman

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samarjit "Seema" Minhas is asked to call police

Samarjit (Seema) Kaur Minhas, 30, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in the community of Coral Springs.

Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Samarjit Kaur Minhas, 30, who goes by Seema, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Coral Springs.

She has nott been seen or heard from since, and both police and her family are worried about her wellbeing.

She is 5'10" with a slim build, brown eyes, and brown and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater and black leggings.

She may be using a cane, according to police.

Minhas may also be driving a white 2017 Kia Sportage with an Alberta plate E01740.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers Annonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

