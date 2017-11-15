News / Calgary

Teen killed in northeast Calgary attack

Calgary police have few details at this time

Calgary police are investigating a fatal assault in northeast Calgary.

Metro file photo

Calgary police have already taken a suspect into custody after a fatal attack in the city’s northeast.

According to police, officers responded to the 5500 block of Maddock Drive NE early Wednesday morning for reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found the body of a young man.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time.

Road closures are in effect in the area and police are asking that the public avoid the area.

Detectives from the Calgary Police Homicide Unit are continuing the investigation.

