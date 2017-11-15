News / Calgary

Teenage boy dead after overnight 'violent confrontation' in Calgary

CALGARY — An overnight stabbing in Calgary has left a teenage boy dead.

Police say they were called to a northeast-area home around 5:00 a.m. after word of a violent confrontation.

Emergency responders found the teen suffering from a neck wound.

He was taken to hospital but was reported dead on arrival.

A man was arrested at the scene.

A large area around the home was blocked off as police investigated. (CTV Calgary)

