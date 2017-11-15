Teenage boy dead after overnight 'violent confrontation' in Calgary
CALGARY — An overnight stabbing in Calgary has left a teenage boy dead.
Police say they were called to a northeast-area home around 5:00 a.m. after word of a violent confrontation.
Emergency responders found the teen suffering from a neck wound.
He was taken to hospital but was reported dead on arrival.
A man was arrested at the scene.
A large area around the home was blocked off as police investigated. (CTV Calgary)