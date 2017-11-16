Alberta takes hybrid approach to legal pot but City of Calgary still has questions

Alberta became the fifth province to introduce legislation in preparation for cannabis legalization on Thursday, but broke ranks with Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick by proposing a hybrid retail system.

In Alberta, consumers will be able to purchase their pot from a single online supplier run by the government and at privately-run storefronts, if the legislation is passed.

Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec have taken a hard-line approach to recreational weed, opting for tightly-controlled, government-run retail models.

Manitoba, by contrast, is proceeding with a completely private sales model, save for the fact retailers will have to purchase wholesale from the province’s liquor board.

Alberta’s privately-run retail locations must be ‘specialized cannabis stores’ and only sell cannabis and cannabis accessories, as defined in the federal government’s legislation, Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said Thursday.

She said the province wanted to make sure there’s a single, legal source of weed online so Albertans don’t have to worry about inadvertently ordering from an untrusted source.

Age-verification technology will be present at the online point-of-sale and a second verification will be required upon delivery, although few details on the process are available.

There's no decision yet on who will be responsible for delivering online-ordered pot to Albertans or who within the government will be actually running the website, but the AGLC is overseeing wholesale supply, which will be purchased from federally-licensed marijuana growers.

Rebecca Haines-Saah, assistant professor of community health sciences with the University of Calgary, said she wasn’t surprised by Alberta’s hybrid approach.

“I think there’s going to be ways and means to tweak this, both federally and provincially as we go, but I think we’re starting with a balanced and somewhat conservative approach,” said. “My main concern is what infrastructure – both federally and provincially – will be in place to evaluate the success of this model.”

Cannabis sales won’t be mixed with sales of alcohol, pharmaceuticals or tobacco – no food or drinks either, although the province is waiting to see what the federal government’s rules about edibles are before making a final ruling on cannabis cafes and lounges.

When it comes to private business, the province promises strong oversight, criminal record checks for business owners, and strict regulation from the AGLC – private stores will have to purchase their supply from them as well.

All staff in these specialized stores will be required to be 18 years of age or older and take mandatory training, similar to what’s already in place for those who serve alcohol.

Ganley said there won’t be a limit on the number of stores allowed to open, but said the AGLC will have authority to manage the pace they are opened.

The licensing process for these businesses will likely be outlined in January, but Ganley said owners will have to apply for and be eligible for municipal business licenses as well.

Smoking pot, as outlined in Alberta’s draft framework of the legislation, will be restricted where tobacco is with additional limits including where children are – including hospitals, sports fields, outdoor theatres and vehicles – and cannabis in any form will have to be sealed and secured in your vehicle, much like alcohol.

Business strategist Matt Zabloski with the City of Calgary said there are still a lot of questions about what the role municipalities will play in all of this.

“It would be nice to get further transparency around exactly what municipal responsibility will be in terms of business licensing and land-use zoning,” Zobloski told Metro. “We definitely need clarity sooner rather later as far as the municipal responsibility will be.”

He said the city is starting online public engagement on Nov. 20 and will be asking Calgarians broad-enough questions that they will be able to prepare for any scenario.

“We’re going to be asking questions of Calgarians to see their thoughts and priorities on cannabis legalization,” Zobloski said, adding the questions will centre on licensing, land zoning and mitigating public nuisance concerns.

“As much as we’d like things to be sped up, we do appreciate that we seem to be leading the pack in Alberta and will be working with province closely moving forward.”

Haines-Saah said allowing public cannabis consumption with restrictions will give people who don’t want to smoke it in their home an option.

“I think it's very wise not to undermine what currently exists with tobacco because we have come a long way,” she said.

“You don’t have to love the smell, but it’s not going to be harmful to you (if it’s being consumed in a public space) – it’s a different question if you’re talking about a private space where there may be poor ventilation.”

The price of pot is still to be determined based on federal direction, the province indicated, and its undecided if they will add a sin tax.

A height restriction on cannabis plants grown at home will also nixed if the federal government follows through with proposed amendments to its legislation.

Ganley said they more details about regulations will be ready in the new year.