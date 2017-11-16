Calgary Peace Bridge not a smash with vandals anymore: City

In the cloak of darkness, Calgary's Peace Bridge isn't so peaceful – but according to the city's stats, it's getting better.

Since the iconic pedestrian bridge opened in 2012, officials say acts of vandalism have decreased nearly 70 per cent. In its first year, there were 23 panels damaged and in 2016 that total dwindled to five panels.

Although vandalism is down, the city's transportation department is spending up to $100,000 to order in 18 more panels just in case the worst happens, and hooligans get to smashing up the city's prized bridge again. This is the first time they've ordered backup panels for the bridge since it was built.

But the city has made it increasingly difficult to do so, and the city's director of roads Troy McLeod said recent additions of high definition cameras, better lighting under the bridge and top-secret tactics are helping their efforts.

"We're able to capture facial characteristics," McLeod said. "We think we have every possible angle (covered) from the perspective of where you could cause damage ... there certainly is additional surveillance that isn't electronic and we feel it's providing good support for activities around there."

McLeod said the city's even made it more difficult for people to hang out under the bridge and toss rocks up at the glass – an activity made possible by the movement of the Bow's gravel bed after the flood.

Although the span's security upgrades have proven successful so far, Coun. Druh Farrell said it's disappointing to see the ongoing issues with vandalism in the city.

"It's certainly down, and it's natural, there was so much attention to the Peace Bridge, and emotion," said Farrell. "It's still frustrating that we still contend with this."