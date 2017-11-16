Charter challenges of Bill 24 likely unsuccessful: political scientist

Despite passing in the legislature on Thursday, Bill 24—an act aimed at strengthening protections for gay-straight alliances (GSAs)— is still facing an uphill battle.

The passing of Bill 24, by a vote of 42 to 23, bridges gaps in the legislation that prevented or deferred some students from forming GSAs. It also makes it illegal to “out” kids who join a GSA.

According to Alberta Education, the act also makes it so that the Minister of Education can appoint an individual to conduct an investigation or inquiry if a school authority doesn’t comply.

Dr. Kristopher Wells, faculty director for the Institute for Sexual Minorities Studies (iSMSS), said the minister should be applauded for this.

“Schools don’t get to pick which human rights they want to support,” he said. “Bill 24 ensures all LGBTQ students and teachers will be supported by the fullest extent of the law.”

United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Jason Kenney said last week that his party firmly opposes the bill.

Kenney said he's opposed to outing kids but doesn't believe schools should be "legally barred from engaging teachers, principals or counsellors, should they deem it prudent to do so," for at-risk youth.

Lori Williams, a political scientist from Mount Royal University said the government will now have to work with school boards on finding a “practical middle ground” when it comes to informing parents about what’s going on with kids.

“They’ll have to try to find some middle ground that on one hand protects students so that they can get the help they need, but at least opens it for the possibility for a student being able to or getting support to speak with their parents,” she said.

“But I also totally get that there are some parents who cannot accept [their child as LGBTQ+] and they want to send there kid to one of these places that tries to get the gay out of them—so it can be very difficult,” she said.

But, there are already those adamantly against Bill 24, and who promise to take it through the courts, believing it violates charter rights.

Lawyer John Carpay of the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) represents a group of parents and independent schools who plan to challenge the legislation.

In their news release sent out on Wednesday, JCCF said they believe the bill attempts to "control and change the religious character of independent schools," and by doing so “undermines or effectively negates the exercise of parental rights in educations…"

“Rather than respecting parents’ choices, Bill 24 instead compels independent schools to adopt policy positions in support of the government’s preferred LGBTQ ideology.”

But, Williams said, after studying similar cases, it’s her belief that these dissenters won’t be successful in their legal battle.