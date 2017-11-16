'Insufficient time': Alberta's chiefs of police weigh in on looming cannabis legalization

Alberta’s chiefs of police say there are many “problematic issues” they’re facing associated with the "Federal Government’s aggressive timelines" for legalizing cannabis.

In an open letter from the president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police Andy McGrogan, he said The AACP acknowledges the federal government’s mandate to legalize cannabis and that a framework has been developed by the provincial government, but said they believe there's “insufficient time” to be able to fully consider the framework to ensure the safety of Albertans.

McGrogan said the AACP is particularly interested in four main issues.

The first issue outlined by McGrogan in his open letter is “access, exposure and use/consumption by young people.”

“The intent of legalizing cannabis products was not to normalize the consumption in the eyes of young people,” he said.

McGrogan said medical research indicated the consumption of cannabis negatively impacts mental development and creates health risks for young people.

He said the AACP encourages the government to approach the use and consumption of cannabis products in the same way as the use and consumption of alcohol.

“Regulations that restrict public consumption will minimize exposure to young people and decrease public disorder,” he said.

The second area of concern for the AACP is “road safety.”

“Impaired driving detection is a primary safety objective of police across the province,” he said.

“The science related to impairment due to cannabis use is unresolved, and the Federal Government has yet to approve instruments that would objectively measure roadside impairment.”

The AACP also raised a red flag when it comes to “organized crime influence.”

McGrogan said organized crime has historically been the main supplier of cannabis products in an industry with estimated profits exceeding $6 billion annually.

He encouraged the government of Alberta to create laws and regulations that ensure organized crime cannot infiltrate private outlet distribution of cannabis products.

Finally, McGrogan said the AACP is worried about online sales and distribution.

He said online sales and distribution is another avenue of exposure to young people and exploitation by organized crime.

“Online sales make cannabis products available to individuals (ex: young people), who would otherwise not legally be able to purchase cannabis products,” he said.

McGrogan said the AACP wants to government to create “a strongly regulated online distribution network” that would eliminate those opportunities.