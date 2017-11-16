Ramsey Lewis tickles the ivory in Calgary

With multiple Grammy awards, more than 80 albums and five decades of performing under his belt, jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis is bringing prowess to the Jack Singer at Arts Commons on Nov. 17. For more information, visit www.artscommons.ca.

Q: Having performed so many times around the world, where do you still find the joy in being a musician?

A: The joy is being at the facility back stage with my band. I love my band. Then going on stage, I think that’s the number one fun of life.

Oh no, I’m married, so that’s not the number one fun of life. But, it’s great performing with the band.

Q: Since you started your career in the 50s, how has the jazz scene changed?

A: Well, after the 60s I no longer played nightclubs, but nightclubs were useful because jazz musicians coming up that didn't yet travel the country playing, they needed those nightclubs to practice. Nightclubs went by the way of pink elephants, so that’s changed.

The audience in general, when public schools were cutting costs and they cut out music and arts. I mean the high school I went to, which was inner city, it was maybe 80 per cent polish and 20 per cent black, but, get this, they had an orchestra of strings.

The main thing was you had to maintain a C average to maintain all that. So it saved kids that might have fallen to the wayside. But then what happened? Powers that be said we gotta cut costs, so we lost a lot of those kids, and it’s a shame.

Q: Not many people get to spend their lives following their passion, how lucky do you feel to still be performing?

A: My motto these days is life is good. I was fortunate that my dad was a frustrated piano player. He didn’t take lessons or anything, but he always wanted to be a piano player. He was a maintenance guy, believe it or not, he flushed toilets, came up without a high school education and had to do whatever.

He had me taking lessons at four-years-old. I started playing for our church when I was nine, in a band when I was 15. I fell in love with the piano.

My dad, he knew something that I didn’t, but I’m glad I followed his instructions, and here we are.

Each year, things got better. Before you know it, 1965 rolled around, we put out an album, I think it was our 13th album, the last song we called the fun song. No heavy stuff on it.