University of Calgary gets piece of $5.7 million pie for cancer research

The University of Calgary was given an early Christmas gift on Thursday when the Canadian Institutes of Health Research announced more than $5.7 million in funding to study and develop better cancer care.

The money will fund six research projects across Canada that will improve treatment services for both patients and their families and test models for innovative care all the way from prevention to end-of-life care – including one in Calgary.

Dr. Jessica E. Simon will lead a team of researchers at the U of C and study how community-based palliative care can help patients with non-curable colorectal cancer and demonstrate the effectiveness early care has.

“A palliative care approach helps people hope for the best and prepare for the worst, and each person has unique priorities when faced with a devastating diagnosis,” Simon explained.

“What’s so important about this federal investment … is that it brings hope and recognizes that we matter in our search for a cure and quality of life and comfort in living with cancer – right up to the end of life.”

Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor visited the University of Calgary on Thursday to announce the funding and tour labs where the research is being conducted.

“Most of us, if not all of us, have had a loved one, or a relative, or a friend who has been diagnosed with cancer,” Petitpas Taylor said.

She said according to a report recently released by the Canadian Cancer Society, one in two Canadians can expect to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

“That is a shocking statistic, and a sad one,” Petitpas Taylor said. “It emphasizes the importance and urgency of the fight against this stubborn disease.”