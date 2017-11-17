Beltline group concerned about Calgary police move

One Calgary community feels Calgary police's marching orders to are going in the wrong direction.

On Thursday, police announced they would be moving the CPS District 1 – Victoria Park Station to the Ramsay Station as of Monday, Nov. 20. But this news is coming as a shock to a group representing residents in the area who don't feel there was consultation about the plans and their implications on the community.

Peter Oliver, Beltline Neighbourhood Association president said there are concerns about how citizens will access police services without a location residents can walk into.

"It also comes at a time where we're opening Calgary's first safe consumption site, and we already have a lot of social agencies operating in the community," said Oliver. "I think it just sends the wrong signal as far as community safety goes."

But police maintained that moving officers to the southeast locale would not impact the level of policing or servicing in the central community.

A Calgary police spokeswoman told Metro community engagement was done with the Beltline Neighbourhood Association and other stakeholders in the area. She said the groups were contacted and the decision was shared with them in advance and they sought feedback, which they did receive from the community.

Police are also planning on deploying a mobile station, operating out of a fleet vehicle during regular weekday business hours, in the core. Details on the plan will come in December.

"Other than a press release we don't have a good understanding of what the plan is," said Oliver. "That might help a bit for the downtown but it certainly doesn't help the Beltline. What happens on the weekend or outside of those core hours when you need to see the police?"

Oliver said his association wants to work closely with CPS because it's an important relationship to have, but this decision makes the commuity feel left out in the cold.