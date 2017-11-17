Calgary administration pitches budget to fill shortfall, zero per cent tax increase

Calgarians will enjoy another tax freeze in 2018, according to the draft budget adjustments announced.

On Friday, the City of Calgary publicized the final adjustment for Action Plan, the city's budgeting process that's carried citizens from 2015 to 2018. The changes are promising to both continue a tax freeze while closing the city's $170 milion operational shortfall.

With council's direction, administration prepared scenarios with a zero to two per cent tax increase.

“I’m pleased with this draft budget," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a prepared release.

"We’ve closed the budget gap while minimizing cuts in service and tax increases for Calgarians. We’re reducing landfill tipping fees and holding the line on taxes while continuing to build infrastructure and supply the services Calgarians need. I’m also hopeful Council will fund the ask from the police and adopt my proposal to rebate increases in non-residential property taxes."

Although it's being dubbed a zero per cent increase the city said residents can expect an average increase of 2.9 per cent to the municipal tax portion on the 2018 bill.

"This is the result of one-time rebates that Council approved in 2017, which effectively sheltered taxpayers from the 2017 increase by deferring the impact for one year," read the release.