Calgary microgreen business growing into a larger space

The business first took root in her basement, but Vanessa Hanel’s urban farming experiment needed room to grow.

The Calgary entrepreneur’s business growing microgreens, called Micro YYC, will be moving into a warehouse space in just a few weeks.

She’s already signed the lease, and the landlord is installing an upgraded HVAC until to handle the extra humidity.

That was a lesson learned on her way to this latest phase in the business. In the spring, Hanel joined YYC Growers and Distributors - an urban farming cooperative.

She took 300 square feet of a warehouse space they rent, but it wasn’t long before her operation was at its limits.

“I didn’t anticipate being at full capacity so quickly,” said Hanel. “There's also some limitation with ventilation in a warehouse this large.”

Kye Kocher, president of YYC Growers and Distributors, said Hanel is a savvy business owner.

“She’s growing really intentionally and not too fast,” said Kocher.

“I’m sad to see her go, but it's great to have a business like Micro YYC as a member of the organization."

Before long she was able to find a warehouse willing to rent her 1,500 square feet, along with the upgraded ventilation.

She said she’ll use about half of the floorspace for growing, and the rest for processing and storage.

“I could probably double my production right away in that space,” she said.

She’s brought on two part time staff so far, although she’s still getting dirt under her nails with the growing side of the operation.

“It’s difficult to work for the business and work on the business at the same time,” she said.

So now she works on growing the business, while staff grow the greens.

"They’ve been amazing. They got me through the summer and through the move. I will definitely need more hands to expand," she said.

For now, her production is mainly going to markets and smaller niche grocery stores.

YYC Growers and Distributors have been purchasing a lot of her output as well for their summer harvest box program.

Microgreens, for those who don't know, are plants you know and love, but harvested not long after they sprout.

Currently she’s producing six retail items, including sunflowers shoots, a classic mix, a spicy mix, broccoli and purple radish.

In her new space, she hopes to experiment with producing live product for high-end restaurants.

Overall, she’s nervous but ready to move into her new space in two weeks’ time.