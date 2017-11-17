Diabetes Awareness Month: 5 things to know about diabetes

This month is diabetes awareness month, and despite most people understanding that the disease affects a person’s blood sugar levels, there are lots of myths and misconceptions surrounding the illness.

Scott McRae, regional director in Alberta for Diabetes Canada, said one in four Albertans is either diabetic or pre-diabetic—which means, although most people don’t know a lot about the disease, they likely know many people affected by it.

Here are five things McRae thinks everyone should know about diabetes, and if you want to learn more, you can attend the Diabetes Expo at the University of Calgary’s Foothills campus on Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. -2 p.m.

1. What is the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes?

With Type 2 diabetes you’re either not producing enough insulin or you’re sensitivity to insulin has been significantly reduced. With Type 1 diabetes the body has destroyed the ability to create insulin.

2. Does sugar intake cause diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder that has no known cause. Eating sugar has no correlation with its onset. With Type 2 diabetes diet and weight management can affect it, but other uncontrollable factors can, too.

3. How much does diabetes impact someone’s life?

People believe that diabetes isn’t that serious or that it’s some terrible life-threatening illness. The fact is: diabetes is a chronic disease with no cure. When well managed, a diabetic can live a healthy lifestyle, but it requires daily attentiveness. For people who are not disciplined, all sorts of significant complications can arise from heart disease to lower limb amputation.

4. How often do diabetics check their blood sugar or give themselves insulin?

Diabetes is such a highly individualized disease. There is no one generic diabetes model. It manifests very differently in each person, and so the management changes from individual to individual. With Type 1 the person would be using multiple daily injections of insulin or using an insulin pump. With Type 2 diabetes it’s entirely possible to manage it just with diet and exercise, but some rely on insulin.

5. What is one of the biggest challenges faced by diabetics?