Guess what? Third-party group Save Calgary is still active

Save Calgary is still in the nooks and crannies of the internet, and the group on a mission to kick out certain city councillors isn't going anywhere – even though the next election isn't for another four years.

During the municipal election, the group, which has four working members, was slammed by councillors and the incumbent mayor as a shady group. These critics renewed calls for a provincial look at third-party fundraising during municipal elections.

According to Haydn Place, spokesperson for Save Calgary, the group spent under $100,000 – he said less than a councillor would spend – on ad campaigns during the election.

And the group isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"If we can maintain our presence until maybe even next election then ramp it up again instead of starting from zero we'd start from a place with more followers," Place said.

One of the biggest contentions with the mere existence of Save Calgary was that they didn't have to abide by fundraising laws that govern councillors. This gave them the advantage of spending funds they raised on campaigns and ads against certain councillors.

The group didn't exactly meet their target: booting incumbent Couns. Diane Colley-Urquhart, Evan Woolley, Druh Farrell, Gian-Carlo Carra and current mayor Naheed Nenshi. But Place said they started a conversation they're not done with yet.

"I think the message got out there, taxes and things became the defining issues of the election," Place said. "Even if we weren't successful unseating the mayor, or any of those councillors."

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said he didn't hear any word of Save Calgary at the doors. The only time constituents mentioned the third-party group was at an LRT station where Save Calgary had left materials. But he was surprised to see the vote in his ward coalesce for one specific opponent out of the seven options. In the end, Carra won his seat, but it was close with ​9,760 votes against Cheryl Link's 8,023.

"Apparently I'm an out of touch academic," said Carra.

Mount Royal University political expert Lori Williams said it's hard to say whether or not the group moved the needle with their online antics and campaigns.

"There were a number of actors, mostly online ... in this municipal election that I think concluded their contributions were important," said Williams. "In my view, there's a possibility that some people voted against this kind of influence."

She continued that votes could have also gone to incumbents for misinformation, lack of detail on policy from their opponents or personal attacks on the sitting councillors.

What's more is the provincial government is moving to bring forward legislation that would limit or stop third-party fundraising in its tracks – on the provincial level.

But when it comes to the municipal level, the province's approach is luke-warm.

"There are currently no rules for third-party advertising in municipal elections. Municipal Affairs conducts a review after each municipal general election to identify any specific concerns that may have arisen and explore possible changes that might be necessary," wrote Lauren Arscott, press secretary for the Minister of Municipal Affairs. "This will be done in the coming months to ensure that the Local Authorities Election Act continues to serve Albertans and municipalities."