Ramsay Calgary Police station absorbs Victoria Park Station

The Calgary Police Service is closing the doors of its Victoria Park Station and moving all officers to the District 1 Ramsay Station as of Monday, Nov. 20.

According to a news release, in December, the CPS District 1 will implement a program to offer a mobile, high-visibility presence in the core in the wake of the redeployment of the officers from Victoria Park Station to the Ramsay Station.

“By combining the two stations into one, the service will be able to redeploy officers to address crime reduction strategies as necessary, enhance front counter service at other District 1 stations, and support efforts to find financial efficiencies,” said the Calgary police.

The CPS said they’d like to assure the public that there will be no decrease in the level of policing service downtown and they will continue to have a high visibility presence.

Beginning in December, a mobile station will be located in the core during week-day business hours.

“As well as enhancing security and safety, the high visibility presence will give the community a chance to interact with members,” they said.

Further details of the mobile station, which will be a vehicle currently in the CPS fleet, will be shared prior to the beginning of December, said the release.

Police said members of the public wishing to report a crime can still attend the District 1 Ramsay or Chinook Centre Mall Community Station.

The Ramsay Station front counter hours will remain open to the community 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The Chinook Centre Mall Community Station, also a District 1 reporting station, is available to the public Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Victoria Park Station was home to a front counter for reporting, the District 1 Beat Teams and District 1 Bike Team.

“These teams will now deploy out of the Ramsay station,” said CPS. “The front counter staff will augment staffing at the Ramsay Station and the Chinook Centre Mall Community Station.”

In addition to these two front counter locations in District 1, police said property-related crimes can be reported online at calgarypolice.ca or by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. They are also able to answer general questions through their Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

District 1 - Ramsay

1010, 26 Ave. S.E. - view on map

Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.Closed statutory holidays

Phone: 403-428-6100

District 1 boundary map

Chinook Centre Mall Community Station