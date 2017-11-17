Recreation centre, convention centre? Calgary Saddledome's future uses tied up in arena deal

The future of Calgary's Saddledome could remain standing as a financially-viable recreation centre, or fall to rubble before, or after, the 2026 Olympics, according to a newly-released report.

Tangled in an arena deal, the city's portion for the Calgary Flames would have been a peace offering: paying for the cost of the building's demise to make room for a shiny new edifice in Victoria Park. But that's not before the Saddledome Foundation had a future use study drafted with several options to save the property.

Put together by Dialog and Brisbin Brook Beynon Architects and acquired via freedom of information request by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the lengthy report outlines four scenarios to repurpose the old stadium, and also cost out what keeping the place operating status quo would look like in comparison to demolishing or decommissioning the relic.

Coun. Ray Jones, who's on the Saddledome Foundation board, said they ordered the study after lessons-learned from Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton. And, at some point in the future, the report will make it to the council floor.

"Northlands waited until the new arena was built before they got into it, and then it was too late," said Jones, noting their decision on the building's fate is still well in the future.

"It's too premature because I think what has to happen is hopefully make a deal with the Flames to build a new arena before we factor in one of the four things."

Jones said although he likes the building and its architecturally-iconic place in the Calgary skyline, it's just a building.

"It depends if the Stampede has a better purpose for it," said Jones.

One of the alternative uses proposed included turning the stadium into a recreation centre, which the report said would net annual revenues of at least $1.7 million after a $138 million renovation.

In the city's deal for the new Flames arena, demolition was pegged at $25 million. According to the report's calculations, the annual cost to "mothball" the Saddledome would be at least $591,000.

Former Coun. Andre Chabot said turning the facility into a recreation centre would hardly be feasible either, even if it could turn a profit. The city would have to negotiate who could operate the facility, and there's the matter of a land swap: the Stampede own Saddledome lands, while the city owns the building.

"If we're going to build a new stadium, obviously the operator of the new facility will want to have some sort of a non-competition agreement," said Chabot.