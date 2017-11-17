Up in smoke: Calgary judge dismisses charges against Vancouver pot activist

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has dismissed all charges against a well-known Vancouver marijuana activist who had been accused of trafficking and drug possession.

Dana Larsen was arrested following a public appearance in Calgary in April 2016.

He was charged after he handed out marijuana seeds to the audience as part of his Overgrow Canada tour.

The tour was aimed at distributing one million pot seeds to be planted in public places.

Police also seized marijuana, cannabis oil and resin from his vehicle.

Larsen said after his arrest that he had no intention of pleading guilty.

Following the April 2016 rally, officers escorted Larsen and another man to a police car while supporters chanted, "Shame! Shame!''

Larsen said he visited 14 cities on his campaign and Calgary was the only place where police showed up.

Following a court appearance, the activist said he would fight the charges all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

"I feel that if they really do persist, the possible outcome is that we win and that cannabis seeds are declared no longer illegal at all,'' he told reporters, while surrounded by about two dozen placard-carrying supporters.

Larsen was in Calgary again this past April to promote his campaign. Two police officers attended the meeting, but left after a short time.

Larsen served 10 years as editor of Cannabis Culture Magazine and was a founding member of the B.C. Marijuana Party and the Canadian Marijuana Party.

He led an unsuccessful bid for a marijuana referendum in British Columbia and has run a medicinal cannabis dispensary for seven years.