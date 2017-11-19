Calgary administration seeks $2M to keep Olympic bid in play

Calgary City Council will decide Monday if it plans on kicking in another $2 million dollars towards an Olympic bid, but at least one city councillor is accusing administration of cherry picking data.

Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell said she has now read two economists' peer reviews of the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) public report, which were commissioned by city administration.

News of the reports first came in a story published in the Globe and Mail. Farrell sought them out after hearing about them that way.

"I was told we could have received them if we asked for them," she said. "It's hard to ask for something if you don't know it exists."

Farrell said she was told those reports were held back because administration didn't want to overwhelm councilors with reports, but she noted that the CBEC report was 5,000 pages.

"They're not long reports – Humphreys' report is six pages and Tombe's report is 16," she said.

Farrell said the reports are both confidential. She's not sure why, because there's nothing in them that would put the city at a disadvantage if it were to bid on the games.

She said administration appears to be cherry picking data, and giving councillors only the information that shows the potential benefits of hosting the winter games, while mitigating the risks.

"Keeping information from council is very serious," she said.

However Coun. Shane Keating thinks the reports simply raise some good questions.

"There's no definite evidence that this is a bad thing, on anybody's side – and even though people are taking these reports and holding them up as evidence that CBEC was wrong or bidding is wrong, I don't think they validate that," said Keating.