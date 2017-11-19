Calgary knee-motion researcher awarded as tech leader

Researcher Kristen Barton has a need to know about knees.

Specifically, how knee-motion data can be used to prevent injuries and help with arthritis.

The University of Calgary PhD candidate has spent the last few years developing the technology to capture motion data (using animal models) to help prevent afflictions like arthritis.

A few years ago she was awarded a $150,000 scholarship to pursue the research, and this month she received a leadership award from the Alberta Science and Technology Leadership Foundation (ASTech) for the outstanding work she’s done in the field. She was one of 10 winners in the province.

"Kristen Barton absolutely embodies the qualities that the Leaders of Tomorrow award honours,” said Sue McMaster, executive director of ASTech. “She is a natural leader, both in the lab and on the soccer pitch, and her research and entrepreneurial skills are outstanding. We are delighted she was chosen by the judges for this recognition."

Barton was actually a former athlete – she played for the Dinos at the University – but sustained a few injuries, which resulted in a few surgeries.

“I’ve sustained a number of knee injuries as a competitive athlete in university,” said Barton. “Just from a personal standpoint, I was always interested in sports medicine. Because of my injuries, I was interested in arthritis development – specifically knee and hip arthritis. That personal experience led me down a path to orthopaedic surgery.”

The tech Barton uses is essentially six sensors attached to a stainless steel device, which is surgically implanted onto the bones of a sheep that has been injured. It records their gait before and after surgery. The data can then even be applied to robots to recreate the motions.

Currently one in eight adult Canadians suffers from some form of arthritis. The number could increase to one in four people within the next 30 years.

That is unless Barton has anything say about it.