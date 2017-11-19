Okotoks teenager needs stitches after knife assault

Okotoks RCMP continue to investigate after a teenager in Okotoks was assaulted by a man with a knife in her own backyard during the weekend.

RCMP Corp. Marcia McDermott said the incident happened in the Cimarron Vista area of Okotoks at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Stacey Bond of Okotoks said in a Facebook post on Saturday that her 16-year-old daughter was letting the family dog outside when a man held a knife to her throat.

She told Metro on Sunday her daughter needed five stitches on her throat as a result of the attack.

“We feel so violated,” Bond said. “We are in shock that this happened in our community that we normally feel safe in.”

She said her daughter is in pain but ‘doing okay’ considering what happened.

“As a Mom, it is your job to protect your children. When you can't, you are just heart broken,” Bond said. “It will be a long journey of healing for our whole family.”

The suspect is described as a white male, early to mid-20s with chin-length wavy blonde hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a red coat, dark jeans and blue runners when the attack happened.

The investigation is still ongoing.