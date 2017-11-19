Party leaders square of against NDP in Alberta byelection

Calgarians are gearing up for a race of leaderships.

The Calgary-Lougheed byelection has been called for December 14, and both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta Liberal Party have put forward their party leaders to vie for a seat in legislature. They’ll be up against NDP candidate Phillip van der Merwe.

Jason Kenney

Although his supporters hit the ground just hours after the byelection date was announced, Kenney officially celebrated the launch of his run on Sunday.

On Nov. 1, Dave Rodney actually gave up his seat in the Calgary-Lougheed riding specifically to give Kenney, the newly elected UCP leader, a chance to win the seat.

“Here is an opportunity Dave has given the people of Calgary-Lougheed,” Kenney said to a crowd of his supporters. “A wonderful opportunity to send a strong, clear message to the NDP.”

Kenney is a formal federal cabinet minister (who served under the Harper government). This year, he successfully helped merge the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties in the province, after which he won the bid for leadership. Kenney is optimistic the merger will return conservatives to power in the province. He has criticized the NDP government for raising taxes in the province.

David Khan

The leader of the Alberta Liberal Party, Khan was elected leader of the Alberta Liberals in June. Like Kenney, he does not currently hold a seat in legislature. In fact, former party leader David Swann is the only current liberal MLA.

Khan, a practising lawyer in Calgary, has criticized the NDP for driving up debt, and called out the UCP for their views on social issues like GSAs.

“I look forward to a vigorous campaign that will provide robust debate on the important issues facing all Albertans, and a clear alternative to the NDP and the UCP,” Khan said.

Phillip van der Merwe

The NDP candidate for the byelection, Merwe is a community-based family physician. He’s lived in Calgary with his husband for more than 20 years, and has placed a focus on health care reform. His platform is against cuts to health care and education, while working to make life more affordable for Albertans.