PHOTOS: Stamps come back from behind to win Western Final
The Calgary Stampeders topped Edmonton 32-28 and will now play for the Grey Cup
It didn't look good for Calgary early in the game, but the Stampeders found their form and proceeded to beat Edmonton for their chance to play for the Grey Cup. They will play the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa.
