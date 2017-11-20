Albertan named best solo folk artist of the year

Self reflection has become a major pivot point in taking Leeroy Stagger from local folk musician to this year’s solo artist of the year at the 2017 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

“It’s something I’ve only been able to do in the last couple of years,” he said.

“This concept of reflecting on anything is pretty foreign to me, because I always sort of put my head down and work.

“But in the last couple of years, I’ve gotten into mindfulness and meditation and it has allowed for me to reflect, to ponder things in a way I never have before. It’s been helpful in every aspect of my life – from writing to raising kids.”

Despite having released more than 10 albums, Stagger feels he really only found his voice on the last couple of records.

Love Versus, released this year, fell in line with what he wants to accomplish through music – being able to help humanity. He wants to inspire others to love themselves, so they can better love other people.

“We live in a society where shame is a big part of what we do and I think, for me, my own journey had led me to this point of getting over the past and not forgetting it, but moving on from it,” Stagger explained.

“I want to help other people do that with my music. That’s the way I can reach the most people, with my music.”

That’s a lot to accomplish with a few words and a guitar, but it falls in line with what the Folk Music Awards are looking for.

Grit Laskin, awards president, said the focus is not just on keeping traditional music alive, but pushing contemporary folk music forward. Stagger was the only winner from Alberta this year.

His dive into personal, internal song-writing has actually made 2017 his best year ever as a musician, with a slew of successful projects and positive tour through the country.

After that, more reflection, more writing and another record due some time next year.