Calgary asks citizens for pot feedback

You know exactly what that smell is, but the City of Calgary is more concerned with what you think about it.

An online feedback form on the city’s website launched on Monday asks Calgarians 24 questions about a range of

pot-related topics, from public consumption to potential retail store hours.

The responses will be weighed as the city makes important bylaw and zoning changes in preparation for next July, the federal government’s deadline for the legalization of recreational cannabis.

Jeff Mooji, founder of the 420 Clinic in Calgary and Lethbridge and one of the stakeholders at the table for the city’s discussions, said both Calgary and Edmonton seem to be ahead of the curve when it comes to cannabis-related zoning and bylaw changes.

“They’ve been working really well with the Cannabis Secretariat to understand their direction or what they’re going to be allowed to do, but unfortunately the devil is in the details, and we’re still waiting on some more details from the provincial government before the cities can react properly,” Mooji said. “They have to figure out the final details in a very short time.”

Last week, the province

introduced Bill 26, an Act to Control and Regulate Cannabis, in the legislature.

If passed, Alberta would allow an uncapped number of privately-owned cannabis retail stores to open and the government would control online sales through a single website.

The City of Calgary will be responsible for regulating the cannabis businesses operating within its municipality, determining the specific rules and regulations relating to public consumption of cannabis and the enforcement of municipal, provincial and federal cannabis laws.

The federal cannabis bill, introduced in April 2017, covers production, health and safety standards and establishes criminal prohibitions.

Mooji said he hopes the city takes a similar approach to cannabis as they have to liquor stores.

“You know, being 100 metres away from a school, that kind of stuff,” he said. “A fact-based approach always works.”

Josh Lyons, head of marketing and partnerships with Tokyo Smoke, a Toronto-based cannabis lifestyle and accessories chain that recently expanded to Calgary, agreed the city should roughly follow the regulations that govern liquor stores when it comes to cannabis retail stores.

“While not the same product, the existing framework for ensuring a regulated environment exists,” Lyons told Metro.

“If we want to encourage people to use the new, legal system, we have to ensure that we’re not providing an overly cumbersome system to take part in — this means conveniently located stores instead of restricting retail to certain areas of the city.”

The online feedback form doesn’t ask for a lot of personal information except for the first three characters of your postal code, whether you rent or own your home, and the respondent’s age.

The city said the feedback will be shared in a report after engagement wraps up on Dec. 10 and proposed bylaw amendments (or new bylaws) are scheduled to be presented to city council in April 2018.