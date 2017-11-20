Calgary council votes to give another $2M towards Olympic bid

Calgary City Council took another incremental step towards making an Olympic bid, while setting up a possible exit by early in the new year.

Councillors voted 9-4 to provide administration with $2 million dollars from the Fiscal Stability Reserve – the city’s rainy day fund – to use towards getting ready to prepare a bid.

Councillors Sean Chu, Druh Farrell, Jeromy Farkas and Peter Demong voted against, while Joe Magliocca and Diane Colley-Urquhart were absent.

A last-minute amendment by Coun. Shane Keating released $1 million of that cash with the caveat that administration get firm dollar figures from the provincial and federal governments on their share of the cost of setting up a Bid Corporation (BidCo).

Without those commitments, the possibility of a bid will be dead.

The overall cost of running the BidCo and creating a bid book to deliver to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to be $25 to $30 million.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he’s hoping for a one-third funding split between the three levels of government, with the understanding that the city has already put in quite a bit of its share.

Nenshi will be sitting down with Premier Rachel Notley in the next week, and the Olympics will just be one of the subjects on the agenda.

“I’ll express to her that while we don’t want to put any pressure on the three levels of government, we do have to make a decision by the end of the year on how we’re going to fund this bid committee,” said Nenshi.

Kyle Ripley, head of recreation for the city and the leader on the Olympic file, told councillors there are still plenty of off-ramps for the city to exit the bid process.

“While we remain skeptical, we are willing to keep an open mind as there appears to be mitigating strategies available to the financial concerns and risks,” said Ripley.

However some councillors had skepticism of their own due to two reports which critiqued and rebutted claims made about the positive economic impacts that could come from hosting the games.

Coun. Druh Farrell told administration they had lost her trust by not providing those documents up front.

The argument came down to whether or not councillors felt another $2 million was money well spent, or if they felt the city should walk away from the Olympics immediately.

Coun. Farkas argued that spending the $2 million now would only lead to more spending down the road.

“It’s just going to be a matter of time where we get to the point where we say, “Well we’ve spent this much money already,’ so the inertia will keep us going.”

But Coun. Evan Woolley touted the possibility of affordable housing being just one potential legacy of hosting the Olympics.