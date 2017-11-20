Calgary police charge two men in connection to Tuxedo homicide

Two men are charged in connection to a murder that happened in the neighbourhood of Tuxedo Park earlier this year, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Monday.

The victim, Timothy Albert Voytilla, 44, was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight on May 1, 2017 and died from his injuries a short time later.

At the time, investigators said they believe Voytilla was injured near the intersection of 29 Avenue and 2 Street NE.

According to CPS, the Homicide Unit arrested two men in Calgary on Friday in relation to his death.

Mohamad Rafih, 22, has been charged with first degree murder and Syed Muhammad Uzair, also 22, is charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

CPS said the Homicide Unit continues to investigate.