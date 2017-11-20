Calgary restaurant kitchen turns out to be source of dangerous carbon monoxide

Calgary firefighters were called to a building for reports about a natural gas odour, but ended up discovering dangerous levels of carbon monoxide instead.

Crews arrived at the mixed commercial and residential building in the city's southeast on Monday afternoon and discovered high levels of carbon monoxide in some areas.

They immediately used the building's fire alarm to evacuate everyone.

Firefighters and police then searched the building to make sure everyone was out.

The source of the carbon monoxide turned out to be an appliance in a restaurant kitchen.