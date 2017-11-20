Calgary Transit extinguishes layoff fears

Calgary Transit isn't out of its financial predicament, but thanks to some creative thinking, bus employees aren't out of jobs – for the time being.

In August, Metro reported there were looming layoffs due to the transportation organization's declining revenues. At the time, the union said there could be as many as 40 bus operator jobs on the line.

In the last downturn, such layoffs weren't considered.

Months later transit has good news to share: layoffs have been avoided.

"We can't get into too many details when there are personnel matters," said Calgary Transit spokeswoman Sherri Zickefoose.

"We take operational and staff matters very seriously and we're always evaluating our business to ensure we're operating efficiently and being fiscally responsible to our customers."

She said in 2015 transit responded to the economic downturn, and a suffering downtown, by scaling service back to be efficient.

"Last fall, thankfully we were able to avoid layoffs," she said.

Transit changed up the types of vehicles deployed on particular routes to respond to the ridership realities. She said they are also managing existing staff and being mindful of attrition to balance the needs of customers with financial realities.