Cannabis and the city: Calgary asks citizens for feedback

You know exactly what that smell is, but the City of Calgary is concerned with what you think about it.

An online feedback form on the city’s website, launched Nov. 20, asks Calgarians 24 questions about a range of pot-related topics, from public consumption to retail store hours.

The responses will be weighed as the city makes important bylaw and zoning changes in preparation for next July, the federal government’s deadline for the legalization of recreational cannabis.

Last week, the province introduced Bill 26, an Act to Control and Regulate Cannabis, in the legislature.

If passed, Alberta would allow an uncapped number of privately-owned cannabis retail stores to open and the government would control online sales through a single website.

The City of Calgary will be responsible for regulating the cannabis businesses operating within its municipality, determining the specific rules and regulations relating to public consumption of cannabis and the enforcement of municipal, provincial and federal cannabis laws.

The federal bill, introduced in April 2017, covers cannabis production, health and safety standards and establishes criminal prohibitions.

The feedback form doesn’t ask for a lot of personal information except for the first three characters of your postal code, whether you rent or own your home, and the respondent’s age.

One question asks if the respondent supports or opposes placing retail stores a minimum distance from, for example, elementary schools or liquor stores.

There are boxes to provide additional suggestions or feedback.

Another wonders if cannabis retail store’s operating hours should be the same, longer or shorter than those of liquor stores, which in Alberta are allowed to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. any day of the week.

The city said the feedback will be shared in a report after engagement wraps up on Dec. 10 and proposed bylaw amendments (or new bylaws) are scheduled to be presented to city council in April 2018.